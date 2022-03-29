Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

