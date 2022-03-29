Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Monday. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock has a market cap of £534.14 million and a PE ratio of -66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.36.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

