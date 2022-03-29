Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Financial Review

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Logistics and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.42 $3.35 million $0.12 7.92 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Risk & Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

