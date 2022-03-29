Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s current price.
LON GFM opened at GBX 101.74 ($1.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £176.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.51.
Griffin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
