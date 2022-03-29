Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s current price.

LON GFM opened at GBX 101.74 ($1.33) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £176.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.51.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

