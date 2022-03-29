Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $119,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

