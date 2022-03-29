Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGAL. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

