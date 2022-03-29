Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.