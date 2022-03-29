Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 227,849 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.