Handy Hits One Day Volume of $95,121.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $95,121.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

