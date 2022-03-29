Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HVRRY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 7,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.94.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

