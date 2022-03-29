Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.34 ($0.65). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.34 ($0.65), with a volume of 186 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 22.41 and a quick ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of £67.87 million and a PE ratio of 17.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 1.59%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

