Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.52). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.20. The company has a market capitalization of £498.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38.
Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.