Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $197.59 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $198.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

