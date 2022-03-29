Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.04) to GBX 1,250 ($16.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.23) to GBX 1,205 ($15.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.10) to GBX 1,765 ($23.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.43).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,033.50 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.38. The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 961.15 ($12.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($23.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($32,555.65).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.