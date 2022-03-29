Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.