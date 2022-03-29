Head to Head Analysis: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for nLIGHT and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.92%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk & Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and Solar Energy Initiatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.83 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -24.61 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

About Solar Energy Initiatives (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

