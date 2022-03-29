HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 465,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 227,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHR opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

