Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00196601 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.99 or 0.00416466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

