Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 224 ($2.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.66).

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

