Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.04 and traded as high as $25.81. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 155,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $890.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

