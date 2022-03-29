Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 33 Per Share

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HCFT opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.36) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 964.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 909.56. Highcroft Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 717.50 ($9.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The stock has a market cap of £52.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.
