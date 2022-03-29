Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 476.92% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About Histogen (Get Rating)
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
