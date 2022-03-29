Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 476.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

