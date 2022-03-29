Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOWL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 241.22 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.63 million and a PE ratio of 240.00. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86).

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

