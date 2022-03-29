HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,260 ($16.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.58).

HSV opened at GBX 877.50 ($11.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 77.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 722.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 824.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

