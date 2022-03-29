Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

NYSE HRL opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

