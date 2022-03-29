Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.