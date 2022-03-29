Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($12.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.44) to GBX 1,050 ($13.75) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.34) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 779.60 ($10.21) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 862.96. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.91). The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,546.50). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,308.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.