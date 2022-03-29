HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 176,030 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

