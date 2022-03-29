HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $459.58

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.58 ($6.02) and traded as high as GBX 526.30 ($6.89). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 518.70 ($6.79), with a volume of 27,840,960 shares changing hands.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.19).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,516.11).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

