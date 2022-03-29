HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.19).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 525.10 ($6.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £106.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 459.58. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.39), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,020.85).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

