Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.84 ($69.06).

ETR:BOSS traded up €0.96 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €52.56 ($57.76). The stock had a trading volume of 502,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.89. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

