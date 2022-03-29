Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

HUM opened at GBX 14.33 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.79.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,503.80). Also, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,204.61).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

