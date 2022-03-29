Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92). 245,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,359,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.70 ($0.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.62.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Gulliver purchased 86,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,084.98 ($64,297.85).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.