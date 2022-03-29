I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after buying an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 93,184 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

