i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.88 million to $74.37 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $49.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $299.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 207,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,163 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $859.02 million, a PE ratio of -85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.