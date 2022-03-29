iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.60

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.60 and traded as high as C$76.26. iA Financial shares last traded at C$75.90, with a volume of 118,242 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.85.

The company has a market cap of C$8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

