Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.14

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.14 and traded as low as $51.18. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 590,830 shares traded.

IEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

