IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.02. IES shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 28,838 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IES by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in IES by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

