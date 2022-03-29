IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.02. IES shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 28,838 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
