Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Illumina worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

ILMN stock opened at $347.08 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

