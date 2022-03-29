Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Shares Up 6.8%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.27. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

