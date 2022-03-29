ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 10.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.82. 222,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,742,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $15,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,984,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

