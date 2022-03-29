Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.46% from the company’s current price.

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 954.11 ($12.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 985.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,169.39. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 660 ($8.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79.

In related news, insider Sally Bridgeland acquired 6,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £50,880 ($66,649.20).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

