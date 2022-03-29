Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after buying an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after buying an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,752,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,275,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.