Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after buying an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after buying an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,752,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,275,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 549,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
