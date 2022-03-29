InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.92. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 116,191 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on INFU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,808 shares of company stock worth $875,806 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 440,139 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.