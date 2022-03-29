Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 127,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:CTV opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. Innovid has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Get Innovid alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $65,678,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $23,537,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $13,015,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $8,434,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $2,826,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Innovid (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.