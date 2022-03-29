IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IHP. Barclays reduced their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.73) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 416.80 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 363.60 ($4.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 516.33.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

