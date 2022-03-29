Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

