Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 19,676 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79. The company has a market cap of £35.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.
About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)
