InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.67) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.49) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($74.17).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,312 ($69.58) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($56.33) and a one year high of GBX 5,376 ($70.42). The company has a market cap of £9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,974.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,865.07.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

