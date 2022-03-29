International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 727,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 104,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after acquiring an additional 264,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,946,000 after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.